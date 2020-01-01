Kagere: Simba SC need to sign superior players

The goal poacher urges his bosses to ensure players who would be signed are of a higher quality than the ones already at the club

Striker Meddie Kagere has shared his opinion on how he would like to see Simba SC to go about their transfer business.

Simba's leading scorer this season has stated any player who will be signed by the club must be of better quality than the ones already contracted.

To Kagere, the signing of highly talented players will help Simba improve their game thereby making it even more interesting for their loyal fans.

“All the players we have are good, to say the least, and that is the reason we are doing well in the league,” Kagere, who is in Rwanda after the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) was suspended, told Mwanaspoti.

“It is now upon the management to be wise enough and recruit players who are going to be better than the current ones.

“It is good for one position to enjoy two competent players that just in case of anything there would not be any trouble filling those positions.

“If we are going to sign a defender, definitely he must be better than those who are in the team currently.

“If we succeed in getting better players it will actually increase competition in the team. In the end, it will help raise the level of our game."

VPL, among other football competitions, was halted as a measure to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The former striker added the need to have very talented players will be of great help in Simba's ambition of winning every trophy.

“Our main target as players is to win different titles and it will not be prudent to bring onboard players who do not or are unable to help us achieve those targets," concluded the Rwandan international.

“That is my feeling and with the best squad and the fans will be thrilled with how we perform.”

Kagere is leading in the VPL Golden Boot race as he has scored 19 goals so far, eight more than close rivals Reliants Lusajo and Yusuf Mhilu.