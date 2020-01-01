Kagere: Simba SC forward skipped lunch to chase dream

The Rwandan has explained how he worked hard consistently to be successful

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has revealed he skipped lunch to give his best and be successful in football.

The Rwanda international has explained what it takes to get to the top and his passion for the game. The 33-year-old says there is no excuse for not giving your best and realize your dream.

"I have always cherished training since I was young to date," Kagere is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

"I was chasing a dream and wanted to be on top of my game. It is the reason I held many training sessions before the main one at Kakeeka [in Entebbe Cricket Oval]. I did a lot of running and ball work all alone. Most times I would skip lunch when in training and compensate with supper."

"Every day is a new lease of hope to work hard. Training is part and parcel of the success story. There is no excuse. Of course, personally, I was passionate right from childhood days. I also had the belief and courage and here I am."

The forward did not shy away to speak about the Kariakoo Derby and why it remains to be the best in the region.

"For about a month or two, nothing is spoken about but the upcoming derby. It gives you time to prepare and think about. From the street talk, media to public offices, nothing is talked about but Simba versus Yanga," he added.

"I also get calls from Europe, , Rwanda and elsewhere of personal friends who wish to carry along a special boot and watch me play the derby in Dar es salaam. It is tense, a stadium full to capacity and wow! Mouth-watering."

The forward joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi two seasons ago from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side .