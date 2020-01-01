Kagere named in Simba SC squad for Caf Champions League duty

The former Gor Mahia striker has been drafted into the travelling squad as Wekundu wa Msimbasi target a good start in tournament

Simba SC have named a squad of 24 players who will travel to for their Caf against Plateau United FC on November 27.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi were drawn to face the Nigerian outfit in a two-legged preliminary round fixture with the winner set to qualify for the next round of the competition.

Despite returning to training on Monday after two weeks out with injury, Rwanda striker Kagere has been drafted into the squad alongside striking partner and captain John Bocco.

Kenyan duo of defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Francis Kahata have also made the squad, as did midfielder of the year Clatous Chama, who is being linked with a move to rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Simba have confirmed the team will depart for Nigeria on Tuesday, November 24 through Kilimanjaro International Airport for their trip to Nigeria via Ethiopia.

The journey will begin at 17:45 with the team arriving in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the squad will rest for the night and begin the final leg of their trip the next day to Abuja, Nigeria.

Kagere missed Mainland Premier League action as Simba roared to a 7-0 thrashing of Coastal Union on Saturday, a result head coach Sven Vandenbroeck claimed was a perfect sign they are destined to do well in the Champions League.

“The victory against Coastal Union is a great sign to the Champions League campaign,” Vandenbroeck told reporters after the match. “It shows you that we are prepared to take on the best in Africa.

“We needed such a win going into continental football, we know we face a tough opponent but we don’t want to go into the match with a negative mind, or we know it is possible, it can be done, and my boys have shown it after the huge win against Coastal Union.”

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Ally Salim, and Beno Kakolanya.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Ibrahim Ame, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin, Said Ndemla, Rally Bwalya, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, and Clatous Chama.

Strikers: John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Miraji Athumani, Bernard Morrison, Luis Miquissone and Ibrahim Ajibu.