Kagere is the only striker up to the task at Simba SC - Zamoyoni

The former forward believes the Rwandan is the only player deserving to be in Wekundu wa Msimbazi's attacking department

Simba SC legend Zamoyoni Mogella believes Meddie Kagere is the only striker who is worth remaining at the club.

The Mainland League defending champions are aiming at performing better at continental level after their recent struggles. However, the former striker believes the target cannot be achieved if the 20-time champions cannot improve on new players on board.

"Yes, Simba want to perform well in international assignments but they do not have players who can perform at such a level," Zamoyoni told Mwanaspoti.

"In the attacking department, I feel the only player who is up to the task is Kagere, others are average players who can only perform well in domestic competitions. You cannot have a striker in the team who struggles to score 10 goals and still believe in him.

"Why do you keep such a player? A player who can barely start matches and whose main role is to make appearances from the substitutes' bench."

Zamoyoni has also touched on the teams' defence.

"The rearguard has massive problems as well that need to be addressed," he added.

"To cut a long story short, every department at the club needs improvement, it is the only way to ensure the team becomes more competitive in continental assignments."

Simba are currently leading the table with 71 points with 10 matches to go. The top-tier is currently suspended owing to Covid-19.