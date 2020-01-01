Kagere explains how he has managed to score 22 goals for Simba SC

The Rwandan striker reveals how he has managed to score more than 20 goals in two straight seasons for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Meddie Kagere has revealed the reason behind his goal-scoring prowess for Simba SC in the Mainland Premier League.

The Rwandan striker signed for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Kenyan champions in the 2018-19 season and went on to win the Golden Boot in that season after notching 23 goals.

Kagere is now destined to repeat the feat this season - he has so far managed to score 22 goals and with Simba still with two matches to end the season, he stands a chance to overtake the mark.

Kagere has now revealed believing in God and always putting in extra effort during league matches has helped him to enjoy a good scoring record in .

“I always work hard to score and never give up, I don’t give up whatever happens and I always pray to God to guide me in whatever I do,” Kagere is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I always believe in God and then always put extra effort in the job I do, I also want to mention the working relationship in our team, we play as a team and always work to help one another, it becomes easy for me to score goals because we do it as a team.

“Our players are the best to work with, they understand the chemistry and they easily pick me out to score goals, it is a good place to be in.

“I know we still have two matches to end the season, and as always I will strive to score more goals if I get the chance to start, it all depends with the coach, is plan for the game and if he gives me the chance, I am always ready to step up and help the team.”

His closest challenger Yusuph Mhilu of Kagera Sugar has managed 13 while his club Simba have already amassed 84 points and managed to score 76 goals.

Simba have matches remaining against Coastal Union and Polisi Tanzania and the team left Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Thereafter, Simba will take on Namungo FC in the final of the on August 2.