Kagera Sugar’s Baraza: Yanga SC should forget title, Simba SC are unstoppable

The Kenyan tactician believes there is no team capable of stopping the Msimbazi giants from winning their fourth straight title

Kagera Sugar coach Francis Baraza is of the opinion no team in Tanzania is capable of stopping Simba SC from retaining their Mainland Premier League title.

The Kenyan coach was in charge of the Sugar Millers as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Msimbazi giants on Wednesday at Kaitaba Stadium, and the result pushed Simba to two points behind table-toppers and rivals Yanga SC with three matches in hand.

Baraza, who moved from Biashara United to join Kagera Sugar, has confessed to Goal the way Simba are playing currently, no team in the top-flight, including Yanga, capable of stopping their march to a fourth successive league crown.

Asked by Goal to pick the team likely to win the title, Baraza said without hesitating: “The league champions have already been seen, and everyone now knows who they are, the way Simba are going, they will defend the title, there is nothing to discuss over the issue.

“I am not saying other teams chasing for the title should give up but what I am saying is the truth of the matter, if Simba continues to play the way they are playing, no one will stop them from defending their title.

“Simba is simply a complete team, if you look at their squad they just have a complete team in all departments, if you check the way they are playing, they are simply playing as a team, they start from behind, and when they score they defend as a team.

“All I can say, Simba are currently the best team in Tanzania if not in Africa, they are simply the best and are looking unstoppable for now.”

Against Kagera, Simba grabbed their goals through winger Luis Miquissone and midfield attacker Chris Mugalu to move to 55 points from 23 matches while Yanga are at the top on 57 points from 26 matches.

Meanwhile, the defeat saw the Sugar Millers fall from the 12th position to 15th having won six games, drawn nine, and lost 12.

A win for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi against Gwambina FC on Saturday will see them move top of the 18-team table since Yanga will play their next fixture against second-placed Azam FC on Sunday.