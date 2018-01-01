Kadir Yahaya joins Tampines Rovers as an adviser

Tampines Rovers' bench for the 2019 SPL campaign will see Kadir Yahaya support new head coach Gavin Lee

He has been described as one of the most astute local coaches in recent times and it was no wonder when Tampines Rovers decided to recruit former Singapore international Kadir Yahaya in an adviser role.

It makes all the more sense considering Rovers' new head coach Gavin Lee has yet to complete his coaching 'A' licence. At only 28 years old Lee is a risk appointment by the SPL (Singapore Premier League) giants given how he is largely inexperienced at the top level. Lee will join the Tampines based club from JSSL, one of Singapore’s largest private football academies.

His only taste of top-flight management came in the form of being assistant to Jurgen Raab at Tampines Rovers for the 2018 season and was assistant to Alex Weaver at Warriors FC in 2014. Besides Kadir the former JSSL man will also have former Singapore international Mustafic Fahrudin assisting him in the dugout.

Rovers last picked up the league title in 2013, and were runners-up in 2015, 2016 and 2017. They finished in fourth in 2018, after Albirex Niigata, Home United and DPMM FC.