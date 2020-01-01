Kadenge elected as Nzoia Sugar chairman, Mokua ousted

The former player will now be aiming at helping the team get off the danger zone following his election

Evans Kadenge has been elected the new chairman in an election conducted on Friday.

The 42-year old got 155 votes out of the 210 which were cast by the club members with Godfrey Wanyonyi coming in a distant second with 45 votes. Incumbent Yappets Mokua got just 10 votes.

The new chairman's target is to ensure the club retains the Kenyan Premier League ( ) status beyond this season.

"We are not in a good position in the league, my first objective is to ensure we are not relegated," Kadenge told Goal on Saturday.

"I thank the members for showing faith in me and handing me this huge task of leading our beloved team. With support from everyone, I am sure we will manage to take the team forward. It is just a start for us and together we will get over the challenges."

Kadenge has also thanked former chairman Mokua for the contribution he had for the team.

"It was during [Mokua's] tenure that we got promoted to the KPL. He has done a lot and it should not go down unnoticed. I take the opportunity to thank him for his contribution," he concluded.

Jacob Khisa was elected the vice-chairman with Anthony Fungututi taking the Secretary-General seat where he will be deputized by Anthony Waliuba. Robert Nyambati is the new Organizing Secretary and will be assisted by Collins Udanga.

Emily Nana is the Women Representative with Diana Musimbi taking the Assistant Treasurer post.

Nzoia are currently 15th on the table with 12 points.