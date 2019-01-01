Kaddu: RS Berkane striker pens emotional letter to KCCA FC after sealing move

The Ugandan striker delivers a strong message to his former club just a day after he signed a four-year deal with the Moroccan side

Ugandan striker Patrick Kaddu has penned an emotional message to Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) after sealing a transfer to Moroccan side Renaissance Sportive Berkane.

The Ugandan hitman officially signed a four-year deal on Wednesday to leave the club he helped win the league title in the last campaign.

“It is definitely with mixed emotions, courage and strength I am writing this message. I humbly want to thank God for this great opportunity because to me this is a dream come true,” Kaddu wrote on his official Facebook page.

“And with gratitude I would like to further extend my sincere, heartfelt appreciation to ‘Everyone’ at KCCA, from the Executive committee, Administrators, the Overwhelming Supportive Technical Team, the amazing Staff and Support staff, who made my time here a turning point.

“All my teammates who helped me win so much here and to the amazing fans who made me feel so special week in week out, your support has pushed me off-limits and have never taken this for granted. I thank my family for all your efforts, prayers and love.”

Kaddu was instrumental for KCCA as they lifted the Cecafa Kagame Cup after beating Azam FC of by a solitary goal in Kigali, Rwanda a month ago.

He was also the star attraction in the Cranes squad as he scored the first goal for his country against DR Congo during the (Afcon) held in .

The former Maroons FC and Kira Young player becomes the third high-profile player to leave KCCA in this transfer window after Timothy Awany and Allan Kyambadde who joined Ashdod FC (Israel) and El Gouna ( ) respectively.