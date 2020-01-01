Kabugo: Uganda defender and Sebeta Kenema part ways

The player brings to an end his stint at the club after a fine 2019/20 season

defender Savio Kabugo and Ethiopian top tier side Sebeta Kenema have reached a mutual agreement to part ways.

The 25-year-old joined the East Africa nation from DR Congo outfit AS Vita and went on to establish himself as one of the key players in the team. However, their relationship has come to an abrupt end as the defender reveals.

"Due to the [Coronavirus] pandemic, Sebeta Kenema FC and I had to make some tough decisions," Kabugo said in a statement obtained by Goal.

More teams

"We have come to a mutual agreement to terminate our contractual relationship.

"I would like to thank the club president, coach and his technical team, my teammates and our beloved fans.

"It has been a great experience winning and losing together and I wish you the very best Sebeta Kenema FC."

Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) annulled the Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) owing to Covid-19 with no winners nor relegation. By the time, Kenema were in the 11th position.

They had won six matches, drawn four and lost seven, collecting 22 points in the process. He also played a vital role as the team finished as runners-up in the Addis Ababa -City Cup behind St. George.

The defender started his career at SC Victoria University where he played from 2011-2014.

He joined KCCA FC where he played from 2014-2015. Kabugo was among the players who were involved in an accident in 2015 en route to Ntungamo where they were scheduled to play the Uganda Cup final against SC Villa.

The defender went on to play for URA FC and Proline FC before joining Congolese side AS in December 2018 where he signed a three-year deal. However, he did not last at the club and in October 2019, he was on his way to Sebeta Kenema.

His Uganda Cranes debut came against Rwanda in a friendly match played at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda where the match ended 2-2.

Kabugo is remembered for his goal for Cranes against in 2015 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Qualifier played at Namboole Stadium in Uganda.

Article continues below

He was named the runner-up in the 2014 Uganda Footballer of the Year Award.