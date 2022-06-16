KAA Gent's Okumu: From Free State Stars to depression and then Europe

The 25-year-old believes he was not given a chance to prove his worth at Ea Lla Koto and it negatively impacted him

Harambee Stars and KAA Gent centre-back Joseph Okumu has recalled how he was depressed after former South African Premier Soccer League side Free State Stars dismissed him.

The towering defender had signed for Ea Lla Koto from a now-defunct Kenyan outfit Chemelil Sugar but lasted for only the 2016/17 season.

What happened at Free State Stars?

"We had a terrible season because we had like four coaches in one season. I came to Kenya for national team duty and when I returned, I found a new coach [Selaotse Mosala]," Okumu told the Nation.

"I had played like eight matches but the [new] coach thought I couldn’t fit in his plans. I felt I had a chance in the team and wanted to stay and fight for a place.

"The club wanted to loan me out but I insisted that it has to be in the first division and if it’s the second division then it has to be a top team. They were offering me to a newly promoted second division team and I felt it was not worth it. That is how we decided on mutual termination."

I lost interest in football

The now 25-year-old went back home and opted to take a break from football. It was tough for him but he felt calm at home.

"I just lost interest in football. Everything was just overwhelming, I could see I could play in the team but the club thought otherwise. Even if it is not the first team, I felt I could compete for a place but they were not giving me a chance. They had decided I had to go," Okumu continued.

"I was like if you think I’m this terrible then let me just take a break. I was not in the right state of mind so I just decided to stay home and clear my head until I had interest to play again. I just felt calm because there is nobody putting pressure on you.

"You don’t have demands like you need to perform in training or fight for playing time. Everything was just okay because I was home with family, getting to see them every day after a year without them.

"The only pressure is at times you feel like time is moving and you need to resume working. You are also spending and you don’t know where the next income will come from."

How Okumu returned to football

His father Hillary Ouma recalls the situation was really tough for his son and he had to organise counseling sessions for him. Later on, agents came back for the player.

"It was not easy for [Okumu], he was so low. At times, I could find him seated all by himself in deep thought. He used to isolate himself and did not want to talk to people. I had to encourage him and tell him that every player goes through such moments in his career," Ouma recalled.

"I also organised for some counseling through our local church bishops and slowly he started to train with Chemelil Sugar to keep fit.

Article continues below

"It’s a pity that when he was down people wrote him off but when he had recovered there were too many agents calling. It’s something that needs to change in professional football, agents need to be there for players at all times."

Okumu now plays for KAA Gent in the Belgian First Division A.