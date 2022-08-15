Juventus vs Sassuolo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Bianconeri get the 2022-23 season under way at home - here's how to watch on TV

Juventus get their 2022-23 Serie A campaign started at home to Sassuolo on Monday evening and the Bianconeri have a point to prove. They are coming off one of their worst seasons in recent memory, so will be keen to hit the ground running.

Sassuolo finished 11th last term, which was a slight drop from the previous campaign when they finished 8th, but the Modena outfit have been relatively consistent over the past four years.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Juventus vs Sassuolo date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Sassuolo Date: August 15, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

How to watch Juventus vs Sassuolo on TV & live stream online

In the UK, BT Sport 1 is broadcasting Juventus vs Sassuolo and the game can also be streamed live using the BT Player.

In the U.S., the game can be watched live on Paramount Plus (Paramount+).

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Player U.S. N/A Paramount+

Juventus squad and team news

There has been something of a clearout at Juventus this season, with experienced stars Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi heading to MLS while Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt moved to Bayern Munich for a hefty fee. Argentine forward Paulo Dybala left for Roma, but his compatriot Angel Di Maria has arrived from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and Paul Pogba also returned to the club.

However, Pogba is unavailable for the Sassuolo game with a knee issue, while the team will also be without goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and Federico Chiesa. In positive news, though, USMNT star Weston McKennie is fit. Manuel Locatelli is currently on loan at Juve from Sassuolo ahead of an anticipated permanent deal.

Position Players Goalkeepers Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglo, Bremer, Danilo, Cuadrado, Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Midfielders Locatelli, McKennie, Rovella, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Zakaria, Arthur, Soule, Fagioli Forwards Vlahovic, Kean, Kaio Jorge, Di Maria, Ake

Sassuolo squad and team news

A fully fit squad is available to choose from for Sassuolo head coach Alessio Dionisi. Andrea Pinamonti will look to exert his influence alongside Domenico Berardi, having joined on loan from Inter.