Juventus vs Nantes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the match between Juventus against Nantes on TV in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Juventus will host Nantes in a Europa League playoff round clash at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday.

The Bianconeri have faced Nantes in Europe just once before, in 1995-96, when the Italians progressed 4-3 on aggregate from a Uefa Champions League semi-final tie. However, the visitors are in a rich vein of form having lost just two of their last 18 matches across all competitions and Massimiliano Allegri's men must be on their toes to avoid an upset.

Antoine Kombouare's side have been a tough nut to crack as they have conceded just twice since the winter break and boast of having eight clean sheets in Ligue 1. It remains to be seen how Juve's attacking trio of Federico Chiesa, Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic fares against their resilient defence.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Juventus vs Nantes date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Nantes Date: February 16, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Feb 17) Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

How to watch Juventus vs Nantes on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is available to watch on VIX+, Univision NOW, UniMas, TUDN USA and can be streamed live on Paramount+, TUDN App and TUDN.com.

In the UK, the fixture can be watched live on BT Sport 3 with live streaming available on the BT Sport app and website.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on SonyLiv.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. VIX+, Univision NOW, UniMas, TUDN USA. Paramount+, TUDN App and TUDN.com UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport website/app India Sony Sports 2,3,4 SD/HD. SonyLiv

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will continue to miss Paul Pogba, Arkadiusz Milik, and Fabio Miretii with injuries. However, Leonardo Bonucci is once again available for selection.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio, Crespi Defenders Bremer, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Danilo, Sandro, De Sciglio, Huijsen. Midfielders Locatelli, Fagioli, Kostic, Paredes, Cuadrado, Rabiot. Forwards Chiesa, Kean, Di Maria, Vlahovic.

Nantes team news and squad

Nantes will miss Quentin Merlin with an adductor problem, Moses Simon has a thigh injury, while Ignatius Ganago is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Nicolas Pallois has returned to training but remains a doubt following his knee injury.

Nantes possible XI: Lafont; Centonze, Castelletto, Girotto, Hadjam; Sissoko, Moutoussamy; Blas, Mollett, Guessand; Delort