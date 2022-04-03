Juventus vs Inter Milan OdiBets Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview, and predictions

Juventus will host Inter Milan in a Serie A match on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

It is expected to be a tough assignment considering the fact that both teams are chasing the Scudetto.

The reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw by the Old Lady of Turin when the two Italian heavyweights last met in a top-tier game.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Latest Odds

Juve have won four out of the last five home league matches. Their chances of defeating the defending champions are priced at (2.90) by OdiBets.

Inter Milan have collected four consecutive draws away in Serie A. Their last away win was against Salernitana on December 17, 2021. They have been tipped to silence their Sunday hosts at (2.65).

A draw has been backed at (3.35).

Juventus vs Inter Milan Team News

Juventus manager Max Allegri has no new injury concerns apart from those who are on the long term - Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge.

The Nerazzurri will be without the services of Stefan de Vrij, who is nursing a calf injury. Marcelo Brozovic, who has the same problem, will be subjected to a late fitness test.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Match Preview

After the 1-1 draw in Milan in the reverse fixture, Inter could remain unbeaten in both the seasonal league matches against Juventus for the first time since the 2008/09 season.

The Nerazzurri have won only one of their last 15 away meetings against Juve, losing 10 and drawing once.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Tips and Predictions

In the last five Italian top-tier meetings, the Old Lady have scored eight goals and conceded six.

Either side has kept a single clean sheet in the aforementioned number of matches.

Pundits can take an offer of under 2.5 goals at (1.77) with OdiBets.

