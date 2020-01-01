Juventus to reject offers for Arsenal & Leicester-linked Demiral

The 21-year-old Turkey international has no shortage of suitors, but he is gaining ground in Maurizio Sarri's plans and will stay in Turin

centre-back Merih Demiral has already gained a number of suitors at the start of the January transfer window, but his current employers are not willing to let him leave the club this month.

, and are among the sides to be linked with the 21-year-old, formerly of and .

Reports suggest that the side have offered around €40 million for the defender's services, while Leicester's bid came in significantly lower.

The Foxes have since reportedly upped their offer to match that of Dortmund, while Arsenal have also been linked with a move to solve their defensive woes, made even more serious by Calum Chambers' recent injury.

No matter what fee is offered, however, Goal understands that Juve are not interested in letting their prize young asset leave.

While Demiral has been used sparingly in his debut season in Turin, he is beginning to appear on a more regular basis at the back and has started to earn the trust of coach Maurizio Sarri.

The international had featured in just one game prior to December, making his debut in a 2-1 win over Verona; but in the last month of 2019 he enjoyed a sustained run in the first XI. Should Sarri pick him for Monday's clash against , he will have started Juve's last five consecutive games.

Demiral has lined up alongside both Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt during that run and now seems established as Juve's first alternative in defence, behind that first-choice pairing.

With the Old Lady involved in challenges for both and the in 2020, that depth at the back will be more than welcome as Sarri looks to crown his first season in charge with multiple pieces of silverware.

Juventus currently trail on goal difference as Serie A exits its winter break, and also take on in the last 16 of the European competition.

Leicester, Dortmund, Arsenal and the rest of Demiral's suitors, then, will have to start looking for their own alternatives in the January window, as their overtures for the Bianconeri's gem have fallen on deaf ears.