Juventus: Thuram is still training separately; how he’s feeling ahead of the Sassuolo match

Juventus are training at Continassa in preparation for their next league fixture, which will see the Bianconeri host Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium in Turin this coming Saturday. The squad trained under Luciano Spalletti, who is still waiting to see whether he will be able to count on Khephren Thuram against the Neroverdi, after the 2001-born player came off the pitch against Udinese looking a bit battered.





THURAM’S INJURY - The Frenchman took a knock to his ankle during the first half: after gritting his teeth, the 2001-born player threw in the towel at the start of the second half, when he was replaced by Teun Koopmeiners after just four minutes. In the days that followed, although there were no major concerns, Thuram continued to train separately from the rest of the squad.





STILL TRAINING SEPARATELY - Today, too, the French midfielder trained separately from the rest of the squad, but his condition appears to be significantly improved compared to a few days ago.









BACK WITH THE SQUAD FROM THURSDAY

Thuram is, in fact, expected to return to the group on Thursday 19 March. The Frenchman will therefore resume full training with the rest of the squad and will consequently be available for the match against Sassuolo scheduled for Saturday 21.