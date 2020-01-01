Juventus striker Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

The Argentine becomes the third Bianconeri player to test positive for the virus

striker Paulo Dybala has confirmed he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatin have tested positive for coronavirus, though he says neither of them are displaying any symptoms.

The Argentine forward was tested for the disease last week and is currently self-isolating at home.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive," Dybala posted on Twitter.

"Luckily we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages."

A statement on the Juventus website read: "Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March.

"He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic."

Dybala is the third Juventus player to test positive for the coronavirus after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

Defender Rugani was the first player in Serie A to contract the virus, with his positive diagnosis earlier this month prompting the club to activate quarantine protocols.

It was then revealed on Tuesday that midfielder Matuidi had also tested positive, though he was exhibiting no symptoms and later offered a reassuring update on his condition via an Instagram post.

