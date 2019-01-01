Juventus offer Ramsey €7m-a-year contract as they look to finalise deal for Arsenal star

Inter, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich have all been credited with an interest, but a move to Turin seems likely for the Welshman

Juventus are confident of finalising a deal to sign Aaron Ramsey this summer and have offered him a €7 million (£6.3m/$8m) per year contract, Goal understands.

The Italian giants have offered the €7m figure in a deal that would run for four years, with incentives also included based on performance and games played.

Ramsey is out of contract this summer after Arsenal withdrew their offer of an extension for football and financial reasons.

The Wales midfielder was named as one of Arsenal’s five captains this season by head coach Unai Emery and initially expected to sign a new contract with the club.

However, the decision to withdraw the offer for Ramsey means that he will be departing north London after a decade, where he scored two FA Cup winning goals and made over 350 appearances.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia earlier in the week, Juve sporting direct Fabio Paratici confirmed the Old Lady's interest in the 28-year-old.

"He's a great player, he's been at great levels for years and plays in a great team," Paratici said.

"It [Ramsey's contract] is due to expire and we are always attentive to the situations that can be created. Juve are on him.

"Will Ramsey play with us after July? This is all to be verified. For now, he is an Arsenal player."

Given Ramsey's situation, the Gunners could be forgiven for moving the player on in the January window rather than losing him for free in the summer, but Arsenal boss Emery does not expect the Welshman to depart before the end of the 2018-19 season.

"At the moment he is working with us and I think yes [he will stay until the end of the season]," the Spaniard told reporters.

"He worked very well against Liverpool. Today [Tuesday] he played 15 minutes and he scored. He helped us for confidence and to earn a good result. I want from him this focus when he is playing."

In terms of incomings, a defensively frail Arsenal side had been linked with a move for out of favour Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill, but Emery claims he has not discussed the centre-back, while Fulham are currently leading the pack to snap up the Englishman on loan.

"We didn't speak about him [Cahill]," Emery told the press.

"It's not easy, changing and improving our team with the possibility in the transfer market, but the club is working and we are watching different possibilities.

"Maybe we can [bring new players in]. If the transfer market gives us [an] opportunity, we can sign one or two players."