Juventus considering Massimiliano Allegri's future after disastrous season and could decide to make a change in the coming days

Juventus are weighing up whether to part ways with manager Massimiliano Allegri after a turbulent season that is set to finish without silverware.

Allegri without a trophy in two years

Turbulence behind the scenes

Club considering future ahead of new project

WHAT HAPPENED? Juve's hopes of a top-four finish were extinguished on Monday when the Italian FIGC handed the club a fresh 10-point ban for their involvement in "financial irregularities". Allegri's side slipped from second to seventh as a result, compounding the misery of yet another frustrating season. Two years after his dramatic return to Turin, the Italian is yet to win a single trophy, and GOAL can reveal that Juve are seriously considering his future beyond the current campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aside from the lack of silverware, Juve have suffered from a multitude of problems during Allegri's frustrating second tenure. The team's style of play has often been criticised, and the Italian has reportedly lost a number of figures in the dressing room, particularly younger players. Club officials are set to make a final decision on Allegri's future in the next few days, and a major change in the dugout could be on the cards.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The club will be without Champions League football next season, bringing with it the financial implications and inevitable outgoings of players. It looks set, then, to be the start of a new project in Turin, and there are doubts within the club as to whether a figure such as Allegri should be the one to head it. Napoli's Cristiano Giuntoli is reportedly set to become the club's next sporting director, as the Vecchia Signora look to overhaul the old guard - which may also include Allegri.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVE? For now, though, Allegri himself remains determined on his future, as he prepares to take on AC Milan on Sunday in his penultimate game of the season.