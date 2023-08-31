Juventus legend Leonardo Bonucci to terminate contract and sign one-year deal with Union Berlin

Leonardo Bonucci is set to leave Juventus in favour of fast-rising Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Juve legend — who has made over 500 appearances for the club across a total of 12 seasons — has reportedly agreed to a move to Union Berlin and plans to terminate his contract with Juventus in favour of a one-year deal with the Bundesliga club. According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, the 36-year-old has a medical scheduled, and the move is well on the way to being completed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A key factor in Bonucci's move to Germany is the lack of continental football on offer at Juve this season following the financial scandal that saw the club banned from playing in Europe for one year. Union, meanwhile, will be playing in the Champions League for the first time in their history this season. Thursday's group stage draw confirmed that the Berlin side will occupy Group C alongside Real Madrid, Napoli, and Braga.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Bonucci's departure reflects the cold, hard reality that 2023-24 will see Juventus not competing in Europe for the first time since the 2011-12 season. However, this could give them a unique opportunity to focus entirely on getting their hands back on the Serie A title.