Juventus injury nightmare worsens as Demiral joins Bonucci and Chiellini on sidelines

The Turkish centre-back will not be available to Andrea Pirlo when his side take on Ferencvaros in the Champions League

' injury nightmare has been worsened by a muscular problem for Merih Demiral, who will now join Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini on the sidelines.

Andrea Pirlo will be forced to alter his selection plans once again when the Bianconeri play host to Ferencvaros in the on Tuesday night.

Demiral picked up a knock during Juve's 2-0 home win against at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, and is now set to miss the team's latest Group G outing.

He will also be unavailable for a trip to Benevento in next weekend, with the Italian giants confirming the news on Monday.

"Merih Demiral was subjected to magnetic resonance imaging today at J Medical which revealed a picture of elongation of the right iliopsoas muscle," an official statement on the club website reads.

"Recovery times are approximately 10 days."

Pirlo was already short on options at the back to the continued absence of Bonucci and Chiellini, both of whom are still recovering from respective thigh injuries, and Matthijs de Ligt is now the only fully-fit senior central defender in his squad following Demiral's withdrawal.

The Italian head coach is confident he has the strength in depth at his disposal to cope, though, as he told a pre-match press conference: "We have some absences in defence. The others are available and those in the best shape will be on the field."

Juve moved up to fourth in the Serie A standings after their latest victory, with a Cristiano Ronaldo brace ensuring that the reigning champions remain only four points adrift of leaders AC Milan after eight fixtures.

The Old Lady can also qualify for the Champions League knockout stages if they beat Ferencvaros and earn a win or a draw in their clash with , having already picked up six points in their group.

Pirlo may have the opportunity to rotate his squad when Kiev arrive at the Allianz Stadium next Wednesday, before his focus shifts to a Serie A showdown against at the same venue three days later.