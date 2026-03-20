Juventus has acquired the Jhotel: the figures behind the deal

Juventus is expanding its property portfolio with the acquisition of the J|hotel.









PRESS RELEASE

Turin, 20 March 2026 – Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (“Juventus” or the “Company”) announces that today REAM SGR S.p.A. (the management company of the J Village Fund) has accepted the offer submitted by Juventus for the purchase of the property owned by the J Village Fund, located in Turin, which houses the J|hotel – currently leased and managed by the subsidiary B&W Nest S.r.l. – for a consideration of €23 million. This consideration was determined in part on the basis of a specific valuation report by independent experts.





The consolidation of ownership of the property and the management of the J|hotel – which over the years has seen a significant upgrade in its positioning, customer appreciation and overall performance – will enable the optimisation of certain costs and an increase in revenue synergies, allowing value to be created for reinvestment in the core business of Juventus.





Through this transaction, Juventus becomes the owner – as few clubs in Europe are – of all the strategic properties in which it conducts its business: the Allianz Stadium (which houses the Juventus Museum, the Juventus Megastore and J|medical), the Continassa Headquarters, the Juventus Training Centre Continassa, the Allianz Training Centre Vinovo, the Juventus Creator Lab and, upon completion, the J|hotel. The total market value of these property assets is currently significantly higher than their purchase or construction cost (amounting to approximately €220 million in total as at 31 December 2025).





The completion of the transaction, expected by mid-May, is subject to the completion of the usual due diligence on the property and the finalisation of the relevant agreements for the transaction.





Although Juventus has sufficient financial resources to cover the purchase price, the Company will consider financing part of this transaction – which, for the reasons set out above, does not affect future investments