'Justify your place at Wazito,' Stanley Okumbi tells Wazito stars

Okumbi warns his players only hard work will guarantee a starting position in the Wazito team once the KPL season resumes

Wazito FC Technical Director Stanley Okumbi has challenged the players to work hard and justify their inclusion in the team once the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season starts.

Wazito topped the National Super League table last time out to win the title and secure a place in the KPL 2019/20 and now Okumbi warns the players of complacency once the season kicks-off in late August.

“You will all have to work for your number. As the technical bench, we have no predetermined positions for certain players. It will be your hard work and sweat that will secure your consistent playing time," Okumbi told the club's website.

Wazito have been one of the busiest sides in the ongoing transfer window and have already confirmed Derrick Otanga, Pistone Mutamba, Kevin Omondi, Joshua Nyatini and Brixton Otieno as the new signings ahead of their return to KPL.

Experienced forward Stephen Waruru is also linked with the club after his two-year contract ended with .

The club's Director Solomon Alubala is adamant that the signings will add value to the club.

“I look forward to an exciting season ahead. We have made some great investments and we believe the team has what it takes to challenge for any trophy available," he told the club portal too.

Wazito will face , and AFC in the first three KPL matches.