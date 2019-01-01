Junior Ajayi: Leaving Al Ahly won’t be my decision

The forward was speaking after scoring a brace in the Egypt Super Cup win over Zamalek on Friday

Junior Ajayi has affirmed his loyalty to Egyptian Premier League champions after their Super Cup victory over rivals on Friday night.

The Nigerian frontman scored twice as the Red Devils played out to a wildly exciting 3-2 win over the White Knights at Borg El Arab Stadium.

Ajayi, who scored in the 19th and 48th minutes as Ahly raced to a 3-0 lead, was elated the players gladdened the hearts of supporters, before clarifying his own future at the club.

“Both teams performed really well. It was a tough game but we were able to lift the trophy at the end and I want to congratulate Al Ahly and its fans for the trophy,” Ajayi told OnSport TV channel [via Kingfut].

“Of course it doesn’t matter who plays because the win is for everyone. I got the opportunity and gave my all on the pitch.

“I never said I was leaving Al Ahly, I have a contract and I’m staying. Leaving Al Ahly won’t be my decision.”

Al Ahly begin their title defence on Monday, September 23 with a trip to Smouha.