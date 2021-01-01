Juma: Why AFC Leopards' Rupia is having a free-scoring run in FKF Premier League

The forward has so far scored 10 goals in the games Ingwe have played. Goal speaks to his manager about his impact

AFC Leopards team manager Tom Juma has lauded the influence Elvis Rupia has had on the team this season but went on to insist it all comes down to collective responsibility.

Ingwe are in fourth position in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with 18 points that have come from the eight games played. Of the 13 goals they have scored this season, 10 have come from the towering striker.

Despite his undeniable form, the former international midfielder believes there is more behind that.

"Rupia has been scoring yes and he has helped the team to get goals, important ones for that matter," Juma told Goal on Monday.

"However, the results are coming because everyone is effectively doing his work and the whole team is in form. [Even Bienvenue] Shaka is combining well with Rupia and it is the reason why we are performing.

"I believe we will see more goals coming from Rupia; but that is the work of the whole team."

On Sunday, Gor Mahia will be hosting AFC Leopards at Kasarani Stadium in the first Mashemeji Derby this season. K'Ogalo have been dominating recent fixtures but many suggest Ingwe will come into the match with an upper hand to win.

However, Juma does not believe current form matters and that his charges have to give their best to stand a chance of winning.

"The Derby has no clear favourite and on most occasions, it is won on the material day by the team that gave the best," the team manager added.

"Sometimes it is all about luck, but we will give our best to ensure we stand a good chance of getting maximum points."

Ingwe have had a better campaign and in the eight meetings, they have lost just two games and won the rest. Having won the league way back in 1998, Juma expressed optimism that this season they will get it.

"Our target has never changed, we still want to win the league and we will push for it.

"We want to challenge for the league title, not only this season but beyond it. I am hopeful by the end of the season we will be celebrating our title."