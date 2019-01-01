Juma tips AFC Leopards' trio to shine in KPL second round

The three were regular members of Ingwe's starting XI in the first round and the Operations Manager hopes they will maintain the same performance

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has tipped Vincent Oburu, Jaffery Owiti and Hansel Ochieng to shine in the second round of the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

KPL entered its mid-season break and the second round is expected to start on January 4 with Juma hoping the trio will perform even better.

Oburu was on the scoresheet twice as Ingwe humiliated 3-0 on December 22 while the other goal was scored by John Makwatta.

“[Vincent] Oburu is enjoying a good form right now. He is not only scoring but also his movements around the pitch always help us unsettle our opponents and break up firm defences,” Juma told Goal.

“[Hansel] Ochieng is doing a good job too and Jaffery [Owiti], although he has been out injured for some time, he has returned and we can see he is now enjoying his game.”

“We hope they will continue doing the good job going forward.”

Juma also explained why Brian Marita has not been making into the first team regularly as was the case last season.

“[Brian] Marita has been missing playtime because we have a squad which enjoys depth and balance. So, he has not been missing because he has fallen down the pecking order but because we are only allowed to pick 11 players for a single match,” he explained.

“The competition in the team is so high but you never know he might feature consistently in future assignments.”

Marvin Nabwire returned from an 18-month long injury spell, featured against Mathare United and Juma revealed their initial plan was to field the youngster earlier next year as he was still trying to regain full fitness.

“[Marvin] Nabwire has been training with the first team for the last two months and he is picking up his form slowly and our plan was to unleash him from January but the execution of such plans always depend solely on the coach,” Juma stated.

The Operations Manager also explained why Makwatta and Paul Were missed their match against on December 15. Were was also not in the squad that took on and in the earlier assignments.

“Makwatta fell ill after our match against in Mombasa and this is the reason you did not see him in the squad often but he has been on the training ground,” concluded Juma.

"[Paul] Were had issues to sort with the management and is yet to solve the same so we are waiting to see whether he will return to the team or not."