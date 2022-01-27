The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has confirmed the arrest of the top suspect in the murder of Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards fan, Isaac Juma.

Juma was killed on Wednesday night following what is allegedly a quarrel over land with a family member. The suspect, identified by the state investigative agency as Milton Namatsi, was arrested and an investigation into the murder has already begun.

Arrest

"Detectives have arrested the main suspect behind the gruesome murder of renowned football fan Isaac Juma Onyango, 58, who was hacked to death last night minutes past 9 pm," DCI stated.

"The suspect, [Milton] Namatsi, 27, was picked from his house by sleuths based at Mumias after preliminary investigations linked him to the murder most-foul."

Juma and his family had just taken their evening meal at their home in Ebuyenjere village in Mumias when his killers struck.

"Earlier in the night, children who were taking their supper outside the house had reported seeing silhouettes of human beings lurking against the fence.

"They went back to the house and reported to their parents, who took the matter lightly. Moments later, they heard a commotion in the sheep pen, and immediately afterwards, the sheep began bleating, prompting Juma and his 17-year-old son to dash outside.

"But before they could establish what was happening, a group of men armed with machetes attacked them, hacking Juma to death. His teenage son, however, managed to cheat death narrowly, by escaping to the farm.

"Detectives suspect that Juma’s death may be related to land issues that bedevilled his extended family and are burning the midnight candle to arrest the rest of the suspects.

"Juma, who was a newspaper vendor in Nakuru before retiring to his farm in Mumias, was an ardent football fan who religiously supported the country’s national team, Harambee Stars, and the AFC Leopards."

Kenya's Deputy President, William Ruto, led the football fraternity in mourning the death of the famous soccer fan.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of the ever-present AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars longstanding fan [Isaac] Juma," Ruto's statement read.

"He was a friendly, ever jovial, and passionate soccer supporter. Our thoughts are with the family and the soccer fraternity during this painful time. Rest In Peace, Juma."