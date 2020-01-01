Juma reveals why Mudenyu has not been playing for AFC Leopards

He was signed after having a good run in the 2018/19 season with Sony Sugar but has struggled for game time at Ingwe

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has explained the whereabouts of defender Robert Ayala Mudenyu.

The defender has missed over 10 matches for AFC Leopards, leading to speculation he might ditch the club even before finishing a season at The Den.

Mudenyu was signed from before the season started and had a good run in the few opening matches before he was sidelined by a knee injury.

The departure of Soter Kayumba was seen as a window the central defender would exploit to return to the first team but he has been missing from action.

Clyde Senaji and Collins Shichenje have been paired at the heart of defence to partner captain Robinson Kamura in most cases.

“[Robert] Mudenyu is there and as I said before that defence has a lot of competition but he is doing well to compete with the rest. He is training well and, of course, he is one of the key players and his availability gives us the needed depth in the defence area,” Juma told Goal.

Juma further explained why Senaji has been converted into a defender from his previous midfield position.

“We have observed and seen [Collins] Shichenje can be a very good defender and is one of the players who are ready to perform for the team. He is young and determined to play for AFC Leopards wherever he is asked to regardless of position,” the official added.

He further explained how they are preparing against in their next Kenyan Premier League ( ) game.

“We take every game with the seriousness they deserve, and in the league, there is never an easy opponent because, in the end, every win against any rival gives you three points,” Juma concluded.

“Ulinzi Stars are strong and are a very tough opponent but we are preparing well for that encounter. We have two days before meeting them and we are not worried at all before the game.”

The match will be played at Afraha Stadium on February 2 at 15:00.