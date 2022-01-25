Juma reveals how Mukangula has eased pressure at AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma has underlined the importance of experienced midfielder Eugene Mukangula at the club.

The former Thika United player has been one of the reasons why the team has been collecting important wins in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League of late.



He has so far managed to score five goals for the team and provided three assists.

According to the ex-Harambee Stars midfielder, more is coming from the 26-year-old.

Mukangula is a gem in Leopards

"One of the most important things about Mukangula is that he helps ease the pressure in all departments," Juma told GOAL on Tuesday.

"He shields the defenders well, and has so far created three goals and scored five. His influence is massive for the team and we are happy to have him in our young squad, he is a gem.

"With his experience, the youngsters are learning from him; yes, he might not be the captain but he is a natural leader on and off the pitch. He is a very talented player and I believe we will see more coming from him as we target top positions by the end of the campaign.

Leopards have not met their target in last five games

Ingwe have managed to collect three wins in the last five matches, a draw, and a loss. However, according to the tactician, the 10 points accumulated in that period are not enough.

"In the last five matches, we wanted at least 12 points which was a realistic target," Juma continued.

"However, we did not manage to meet our target, but we are happy with what we managed to achieve.

"The last six points collected in back-to-back wins over Mathare United is a plus to us. They will motivate the team and ensure players give their best in the forthcoming assignments."

The 13-time champions are now placed 12th on the table with 20 points from the 16 games they have played. Ingwe have managed to get five wins, as many draws and six losses, scoring 15 goals and conceding 17.