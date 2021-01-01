Juma Mwambusi: Tanzanian coach to leave Yanga SC for health reasons

The tactician has left when Timu ya Wananchi remain unbeaten and lead after playing 18 games in the league

Young Africans assistant coach Juma Mwambusi has left the Mainland Premier League record champions, Goal understands.

Mwambusi tendered his resignation letter while the team was in Zanzibar for the Mapinduzi Cup competition citing health issues. According to a source, Mwambusi’s letter was received and accepted by Yanga SC’s chairman Mshindo Msolla.

“Mwambusi resigned while we were in Zanzibar and one of the reasons he cited that informed his resignation was health matters,” a source at the club told Goal.

More teams

“He stated that the doctor advised him to avoid an assignment that would force him to use a loud voice and even at the Mapinduzi Cup he spoke with a low voice.

“His request to leave was granted and you even know players at times get injured and they return and surely we believe even Mwambusi will return someday.”

Reports have linked Yanga with a move to approach and probably appoint African FC’s coach Nizar Khalfan in place of Mwambusi.

The Tanzanian arrived at Yanga before the 2019/20 season before the appointment of Luc Eymael who later left the club unceremoniously in July 2020.

Mwambusi acted as Yanga’s head coach when Zlatko Krmpotic left the club. The duo had worked for just 38 days before he was asked to oversee the team as the management looked for another head coach.

He leaves Timu ya Wananchi who are unbeaten after 18 games in the Premier League. Mwambusi was part of the technical bench that delivered the Mapinduzi Cup after beating archrivals Simba SC in the penalty shoot-out.

Article continues below

Eyes are now on head coach Cedric Kaze to see who the Burundian will pick as his preferred assistant before the second leg starts.

The Premier League Board has already confirmed the second round will start on February 13. The competition had been paused in order to give time to the players selected for the ongoing African Nations Championship.

Simba and Namungo FC are expected to play catch-up games from February 4 in order to be on the same page with the rest of the teams from February 13. The clubs had to miss domestic games due to their participation in the Caf and in the Confederation Cup.