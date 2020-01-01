Juma, Musa included in Harambee Stars squad for Comoros game

The duo was excluded from Wednesday's squad, but the technical bench has decided to include them for the reverse fixture

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has included FC midfielder Lawrence Juma in his 25-man squad to play Comoros in the second 2021 qualifier.

The former player was not part of the squad that drew 1-1 with Les Coelacantes. 'Ghost' saw the need to include the combative midfielder which will give him more options in Moroni.

Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno and Brian Bwire are the goalkeepers who will travel with the team. In defence, Wazito FC centre-back Johnstone Omurwa has made it to the squad alongside David Owino Ambulu of .

Musa Masika, who was also left out of the initial squad for Wednesday game, has also been included in the team alongside the likes of Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna.

Earlier, Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed they will charter a flight for the Harambee Stars as they travel to face Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Harambee Stars are due to leave the country on Saturday for the must-win reverse fixture in Group G that has and Togo as well.

FKF boss Mwendwa has now told Goal for the first time in the history of Kenyan football, the team will use a chartered flight to Comoros ahead of the match set to be played in Moroni.

"It will be a chartered flight for the boys, we want them to feel good," Mwendwa told Goal on Friday.

"Now that we have motivation partners, we have this kind of things, we are flying by private jet to go for matches starting with Comoros and that is what we need to give, that is what we can do.

"We will hire a chartered flight to take the team to Comoros, it will be hired like a person hires a bus, it will wait for us at the airport, take us to Comoros, wait for us again in Comoros, and bring us back to Kenya."

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Brian Mandela, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Samuel Olwande, David Owino Ambulu, Eric Ouma

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Cliff Nyakeya, Johana Omollo, Eric Johanna Omondi, Ayub Timbe, Ismael Gonzalez, Hassan Abdallah, Bonface Muchiri, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, Musa Masika, Lawrence Juma

Forwards: Masud Juma, John Avire, John Mark Makwata