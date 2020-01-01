'Juma move to Sofapaka FC 90% complete' - Club president Kalekwa reveals

The 2009 champions have been busy bolstering their squad ahead of the new campaign

FC president Elly Kalekwa has revealed Lawrence Juma's move to the team is 90% done.

Batoto ba Mungu have been busy restructuring for the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season and are in the market for players who can help them achieve their season goals. The midfielder is a key target for the 2009 champions and the successful businessman is confident of landing the player.

"Everything is looking up regarding the player and I believe we will have him sooner or later," Kalekwa told Goal.

More teams

"The deal is 90% done and in a couple of days, it will be finalized, it is as good as done."

The Congolese has further revealed why they are going for the player.

"Juma is an exceptional player and his potential was at display in the abandoned 2019/20 season for Gor Mahia," Kalekwa continued.

"His experience at club level and international level is what we need and Juma brings that. From to his current team, he has been a combative midfielder and even Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi trusted him in his team in crucial matches."

A couple of days ago, the administrator revealed the signing of Armee Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club (APR) defender Isaac Mitima.

Batoto ba Mungu have been active in the market, bringing in players who they feel can help them challenge for the league title next season.

The Kenyan side have confirmed the Army defender is now their player for the 2020/21 season.

"Mitima is now our player after signing a two-year contract with us," Kalekwa told Goal.

"He is an experienced defender who will help in tightening our back four; his signing is good news to us and the fans at large because he will strengthen the team.

"He is landing in the country soon to join the team."

On Monday, the Nairobi-based charges confirmed the arrival of attacker to bolster the striking department.

"Nigerian International Karamor Tuborlayefa Michael has signed a two-year deal to join us ahead of the 2020/21 season," Sofapaka announced.

"The forward joins the club from Nigerian side Lagos Athletico for the next two seasons.

"Karamor becomes the club’s fifth signing after having secured the services of Michael Bodo, Kevin Omondi, Roy Okal, and Paul Kiongera.

Article continues below

"Welcome Karamor."