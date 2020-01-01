Juma: JS Kabylie fire Velud days after his show of confidence in Kenya striker

The striker has been out of action due to a long layoff, and the tactician praised the frontman's determination to prove his fitness

Algerian outfit Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie, on Friday, dismissed experienced coach Hubert Velud after only seven months at the club.

The decision to part company with the French trainer came a day after the club’s 1-0 defeat by USM Alger on Thursday, which leaves them in fifth place, eight points behind leaders Belouizdad.

“Following a meeting organized between the club leaders and Hubert Velud, it was decided to end the collaboration between the JSK and its main trainer in an amicable manner,” the club posted on Twitter.

#Communiqué



Consécutivement à une réunion organisée entre les dirigeants du club et Hubert Velud, il a été décidé de mettre fin de manière amiable à la collaboration entre la JSK et son entraîneur principal



Velud’s departure will be disappointing for international Masoud Juma who received a vote of confidence by the Frenchman days before his dismissal.

The forward’s been a long-term absentee through injury but was praised by the trainer for his determination to get back on the pitch.

“Some players are back in the team and that is a boost for us. Mohammed Benchaira and Masoud Juma have been training even though the latter (Masoud) is not 100 percent fit - he was very good during the last few days of training and it was a pleasant surprise,” the tactician told the club's website [via Daily Nation] before being let go.

The forward could return for JSK’s next fixture against MC Oran on Monday, January 20 as the club from Tizi Ouzou seek a return to winning ways.

Jean Yves Chay, assisted by Karouf, has been placed in interim charge by the club, and will prepare the team for the game.