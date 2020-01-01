Juma: Has Gor Mahia midfielder hinted at imminent AFC Leopards move?

The star has established himself as one of the key players in the KPL and Goal understands Ingwe and Batoto ba Mungu have shown interest in him

Could midfielder Lawrence Juma have confirmed his imminent departure to AFC or ?

In a cryptic Facebook post on Monday, the Harambee Stars midfielder sent some fans of AFC Leopards into overdrive as the short statement could have hinted he was on the move.

Juma has been one of the Gor Mahia players who have been linked with AFC Leopards and Sofapaka and the social media post could have suggested the reports are true.

“Turn on the flashing blue lights,” Juma’s post, accompanied by a photo in the national team colours, read.

AFC Leopards, Sofapaka, and are the teams that trade in blue colours.

Goal understands the midfielder has already been approached by the 2009 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) winners and personal terms have been agreed to some extent.

On Monday, a source close to AFC Leopards and Juma confirmed the club is eager to sign the former star as they hope he would be of a great addition to a team that is rebuilding after seasons of on and off the pitch struggles.

“I understand Sofapaka have made an approach already but recently even AFC Leopards have shown interest in him,” the source told Goal.

Since joining Gor Mahia in 2017, Juma has established himself as one of the outstanding midfielders in the league. His performance for the 18-time KPL winners also saw him earn a place in the national team.

He had previously played for Nakuru All-Stars in the National Super League.

Juma was part of the squad that featured in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against both and Togo as well as in the Cecafa tournament where failed to impress in Kampala.

Gor Mahia – who have already signed Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor, goalkeeper Levis Opiyo, Andrew Juma, Sydney Ochieng, and John Macharia – are in the process of revamping the squad ahead of their Caf duties where they hope to impress.

Juma’s departure could come out as a shock for most Gor Mahia fans who have come to adore him given his composure, ability to press and stabilise the team from the midfield.

He formed a formidable understating with captain Kenneth Muguna, something that moved Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi to give both of them national team call-ups in the previous assignments.

If the Harambee Star is eventually going to ditch the Green Army, he would be following in the footsteps of David Mapigano who joined Azam FC of , now Dodoma Jiji’s Dickson Ambundo, Boniface Omondi who left for Wazito FC and Joash Onyango who signed a two-year deal with the Tanzanian champions Simba SC.