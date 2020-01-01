Juma: Harambee Stars striker leaves Algeria’s Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie - reports

The Kenya international and former Sony Sugar player had joined the North African side in mid-2019 and signed a three-year contract

Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma has reportedly left Algerian club Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie.

Juma had signed for the top-flight side in July 2019 and reports have now emerged he has ended the association with the club, although he had signed a three-year contract with them.

According to unconfirmed reports, Kabylie’s head coach Yamen Zelfani is not impressed with Juma’s performance and has sanctioned his departure in order to create room for a new striker.

Juma signed for Kabylie months after he had ended his contract with Al-Nasr of Libya. The former striker had cited an unfavourable political environment as the main reason he had decided to leave Libya.

Juma had joined the Benghazi-based side in Northern Libya in February 2019 in a deal which was reportedly expected to last for 18 months.

Juma, who won the Golden Boot with in the 2017 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season with 17 goals, has played for a number of clubs, locally and abroad.

The towering striker launched his football career at Isiolo Barracks Secondary Scholl before joining Isiolo Youth FC. In 2014, he joined Shabana before being signed by Bandari in the same year.

In 10 appearances he scored eight goals for the Dockers before signing for from 2016 to 2017. In 28 appearances, he scored 15 goals for the Millers.

He joined Kariobangi Sharks for the 2017-2018 season, where he managed 24 goals across all competitions.

In June 2017, Juma trained with Swedish clubs AIK and Jonkopings Sodra, followed by South African side in July, but he was signed by in January 2018.

On September 22, Juma signed for Dibba Al Fujairah before he left to join Libyan champions Al-Nasr Benghazi.

Juma made his senior international debut for in June 2017, when he was named in the starting XI of a 2019 qualifying match against Sierra Leone.

He earned his second cap during a friendly against Mauritania two months later, where he scored with a 58th-minute header. The 23-year-old has nine Harambee Stars caps under his belt.

Juma’s inclusion, especially during the Stanley Okumbi’s Harambee Stars rein, always generated intense online debates as some fans felt he did not deserve the call-ups.

Since joining Kabylie, Juma has not been heavily linked with any club since.