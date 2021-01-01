Juma: Former Harambee Star insists AFC Leopards are not ready for FKF Premier League return

Ingwe are scheduled to play Mathare United in top-tier fixture on Wednesday amid the green light from the Ministry of Health

AFC Leopards team manager Tom Juma insists the teams are not ready to play the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

After a six-week break occasioned by increased numbers of Covid-19 cases, the President gave a go-ahead for sports to resume under the guidance of the Ministry of Sports in conjunction with that of Health. The Federation also released fixtures for the top-tier hoping to resume on May 12.

The former Harambee Star believes teams are not yet ready and would have wished for more time to prepare the players.

"Leopards are not yet ready to play; not only Leopards but all the teams at large," Juma told Goal on Monday.

"The players have been out for more than a month, then the game has returned and boom! They get competitive back-to-back matches. We might not see an impact immediately but soon after, we might see players getting injuries that will limit them from playing.

"We will play yes, as scheduled, but it was too soon; players needed about a week more or so to bring their bodies back to competitive matches. Once the workload increases, we will experience real struggles."

Ingwe were last crowned in 1998 and since then, they have failed to get their hands on the league title. It seems things might be different in the ongoing campaign since the 13-time champions are placed third on the table with 29 points. But Juma does not want to speak about it yet.

"Our concentration right now is to put the players in good physique and prepare them mentally for the game," Juma continued.

"Definitely, we want to continue giving our best in matches and get as many points as possible. But we do not want to put players under intense pressure that will work against us."

In the 14 matches played this season, the Nairobi-based charges have won nine games, drawn two, and lost three. They have scored 18 goals in the process and conceded nine.

On Wednesday - if the Ministry of Health gives a go-ahead, they will host 2008 champions Mathare United in the top-tier assignment.

The Slum Boys are bottom of the table with six points from the 13 games they have played.

The Salim Ali-led team have won just one game this season, drawing thrice and losing nine. They have scored 10 goals and conceded 22.