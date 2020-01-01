Juma explains why AFC Leopards were unlucky against Tusker

The former international admits lost chances came back to haunt Ingwe

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma states his team was unlucky to lose against FC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Sunday.

The 13-time league champions had chances to take the lead before the Brewers scored, but Elvis Rupia missed from the penalty spot while Vincent Oburu effort came off the woodwork. Timothy Otieno managed to capitalize on a defensive mistake to hand his team what turned out to be the only goal of the match.

"Yes we lost but we were unlucky, we played a good game," Juma told Goal on Monday.

More teams

"In the first half, we dominated, created chances but were unable to turn them into goals. The penalty miss also, we just could not find the back of the net; in the second half, we lost a little bit.

"They got one chance and punished us, we could not get an equalizer; but despite the loss, generally the boys played well."

Article continues below

Juma states the team will not lose focus despite their loss after a run of three consecutive wins.

"[The loss] has already happened, in two weeks time we play and we will be ready by then. We still are chasing the top position and I am sure we will get it," he concluded.

This weekend, most teams will be involved in the FKF Shield.