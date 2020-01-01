Juma explains why AFC Leopards against Tusker FC will be tough

The two former champions are set to meet this weekend in the top tier assignment

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma is anticipating a tough clash against FC this weekend in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The two sides settled for a goalless draw in their last meeting at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on December 15, 2019. But the former international remains positive about getting a good result on Sunday at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

"Tusker are like Ulinzi [Stars], they are a good side and we are not expecting an easy game," Juma told Goal on Thursday.

"Just like us, Tusker are targeting this season's title and after drawing their last game [against Ulinzi] they want to try and win Sunday's game. However, we will give our best and hope by the end of the day we will manage to win. It is all about settling fast and taking chances."

On Thursday, the 13-time champions defeated Nationwide League side Muranga Seal 6-0 in a friendly. Hansel Ochieng hit a hat-trick with Dan Sungudi, Elvis Rupia and Vincent Oburu grabbing a goal each.

"Tusker and Muranga are two different teams; Thursday's friendly game has no impact on our league assignment. We will have to do even better to stop Tusker from hurting us," Juma concluded.

Tusker are fourth on the KPL table with 38 points, two positions higher and four points more than Ingwe.