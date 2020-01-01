Juma explains how AFC Leopards remain inspired amid financial crisis and star exodus

Ingwe have lost just three games in their last 18 matches despite players going months without pay

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has revealed what is fueling their players to perform better despite their biting financial problems.

It is understood AFC Leopards have not paid their players for a couple of months now but they have only lost once in their last five matches and are sixth on the table. Overall, they have recorded eight wins, seven draws and three losses.

Juma has now explained what has been their greatest source of inspiration amid myriad problems facing them.

“It is all about motivation to excel, our players are young who want to express themselves and enjoy the game. We cannot lack money and passion at the same time because I believe football is all about passion and when you only target monetary interest in football alone chances of being disappointed are very high,” Juma told Goal.

“These players love football and they fully understand the situation in the club. The management is also trying very hard to solve the situation and hopefully, the situation will change soon.

“It is at this time that you can easily pick out a player who loves Ingwe and one who came with just monetary targets.”

AFC Leopards saw a number of their key players leave during the January transfer window. Whyvonne Isuza, Soter Kayumba, Vincent Habamahoro, Tresor Ndikumana, Ismailia Diarra, Brian Marita, Dennis Sikhayi, Paul Were and John Makwatta all left the 13-times Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

Ingwe consequently signed young players including Dan Sunguti, Omar Somobwana and Dan Msamali. Experienced stars who switched allegiance to the Den include Francis Manoah, Elvis Rupia and Luis Tera.

Ingwe will face on Sunday at Afraha Stadium.