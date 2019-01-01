Juma asks for forgiveness from Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards fans over 2017 spat

The forward angered the followers of the two clubs following his past claim he was destined to play for bigger clubs than K'Ogalo and Ingwe

Former striker Masoud Juma has apologised to both AFC and for labelling them 'small teams' in 2017.

Juma emerged the Kenyan Premier League ( ) top scorer then after netting 17 goals to win the Golden Boot. He was also instrumental as Kariobangi Sharks reached the FKF finals where he scored six goals in that competition.

After those achievements, many tipped the former and striker to seek a new challenge in other clubs but he categorically made it clear he was not going to either join Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards because they were not big clubs.

“I am a staunch Muslim and I believe these things [transfers] are planned by Allah. I am waiting upon him and my agent Jamal. I can’t tell where I will be next year because I still have a contract with Sharks. But if I am to move from Sharks, it won’t be to join AFC Leopards or Gor Mahia. It will be to join a bigger team,” Masoud told the Sunday Nation then.

But the Kenyan international has come out to seek an apology from the fans of the two teams whom he had an intensive online spat with following his comments about their clubs.

“A day like this two years ago I had a misunderstanding with fans especially from Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards. It was a bad show for sure but nothing has [been] lost, today I just want to ask for their forgiveness from the bottom of my heart. It happens in football,” he posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Article continues below

He joined Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie of in July this year after he agreed with the club on a three-year deal.