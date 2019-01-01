Juma: AFC Leopards are in good shape despite being exposed by KCB

The Ingwe official admits to Goal they deserved to lose to the Bankers in their friendly and will rectify mistakes before the new season kicks off

AFC team manager Tom Juma admits his team was poor against in a pre-season friendly played on Thursday.

Goals from Ian Motanda and Steven Onyango in each half gave the Bankers a 2-0 win at the expense of Ingwe.

Juma reflects that the defeat came at the right time because the technical bench now knows what to amend before the season kicks off.

“To be honest we did not play as expected, we were generally poor in most areas as compared to our opponents,” Juma told Goal.

“We did not rise for the occasion and we ended up conceding goals we could have avoided.”

The former international midfielder says all weaknesses will be worked on before the Kenyan Premier League ( ) starts.

“The match against KCB exposed us in some departments, but we have time to rectify those mistakes in the upcoming games,” Juma continued.

“As I said earlier, the team is in top shape and we will have a better season this time around.”

AFC Leopards is set to play on Friday before facing Wazito on Saturday in other pre-season matches.