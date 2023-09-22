'Something special' - Julian Nagelsmann looks forward to Euro 2024 challenge after replacing Hansi Flick as Germany manager

Julian Nagelsmann will lead Germany at Euro 2024 after being named as the national team's new manager following Hansi Flick's departure.

Nagelsmann replaces Flick as Germany boss

Has signed contract with national team

Speaks out about his appointment

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann has been confirmed as the new Germany manager following Flick's departure. The former Bayern boss has signed a contract that runs until the end of July 2024. Sandro Wagner and Benjamin Glück will work as his assistants with the national team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have a European Championship in our own country. That's something special - something that happens every few decades. I subordinate everything to the fact of having a great tournament in a great country," he told the DFB. "I have a great desire to to take on this challenge. The appearance in Dortmund was the beginning. We will be a close-knit group next year."

AND WHAT'S MORE: DFB sports director Rudi Voller is confident Nagelsmann is the right man for the job ahead of the tournament in Germany next summer.

"Julian Nagelsmann was our preferred candidate as national coach when the search began. He is not only an absolute football expert, but has already proven in all his positions - at a very young age for a head coach - that he can motivate and inspire a team and the entire environment," he said.

"His fire for football is noticeable and contagious - just like with his two assistant coaches Benjamin Glück and Sandro Wagner, whose great energy I was recently able to experience myself. Julian Nagelsmann with his qualities and his personality will play a crucial role in ensuring that we will all experience a great European Championship in our own country in the summer."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Flick became the first person to be sacked as Germany boss after the team were beaten 4-1 by Japan. The defeat came after another disappointing World Cup campaign that saw Germany knocked out in the group stages for the second time in a row. Results failed to improve after the tournament with Flick managing just 12 wins in 25 matches. Nagelsmann has now been appointed in the hope he can turn things around and inspire the Euro 2024 hosts to victory next summer.

DID YOU KNOW? Aged 36, Julian Nagelsmann becomes the second-youngest coach to take over the German national team - only Otto Nerz was younger (34 years and 10 days) when he made his debut as the first German coach in 1926.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT'S NEXT? Nagelsmann and Germany will head to the United States in October and play friendlies against the Stars and Stripes and Mexico.