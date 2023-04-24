Julian Nagelsmann thought Chelsea job was ‘his’ and that talks were a ‘formality’ before withdrawing

Julian Nagelsmann pulled out of the race to become new Chelsea manager after he expressed concern over the club's recruitment process.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Bayern Munich manager was considered the favourite to take over as the new Chelsea manager next season before reports came out that the German coach is no longer interested in taking the job.

Nagelsmann reportedly was convinced that he would become the new Chelsea manager and that the talks with the club were just formalities but once he came to know that the Premier League club are considering Mauricio Pochettino and Vincent Kompany, the German decided to withdraw, according to The Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain head coach Pochettino is currently leading the race to become the new Chelsea manager and the club have held a series of talks with the Argentine. In fact, the news has also gone down well in the dressing room and the players are "excited" to play under the coach.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions. Currently, Frank Lampard is in charge of the team as their interim head coach and under him, the club has lost all four matches they have played thus far.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Lampard's men next take on Brentford on April 26 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.