Jules Ulimwengu: Gor Mahia confirm striker signing from Rayon Sports

AFC Leopards were also keen on the forward but financial problems and a lack of continental football denied them the chance

Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants have completed the signing of striker Jules Ulimwengu to strengthen their attacking department.

K'Ogalo have been desperate to land the forward after the departure of Francis Afriyie, Gnamien Yikpe, Juma Balinya, and Boniface Omondi, all in one year.

The Kenyan outfit have now confirmed the arrival of the experienced striker to lead their forward line.

"Burundian international Jules Ulimwengu joins Gor Mahia on a two-year contract deal becoming the latest addition to the squad," Gor Mahia made it official via their website.

"Ulimwengu is a centre-forward who has been featuring for his national team side and has previously played for a number of clubs in Africa including Vital’O FC, LLB Sports 4 Africa FC, Sunrise FC, and recently Rayon Sports FC of Rwanda.

"The marksman, in the previous seasons while playing for his immediate former club [Rayon Sports FC], scored 12 goals that propelled them to lift their league’s trophy."

Rivals AFC were desperate to land the 21-year-old but the forward chose to settle at K'Ogalo thanks to continental football that Ingwe, currently, cannot offer.

After losing five players – Joash Onyango to Simba SC of , David Mapigano to Azam FC, Dickson Ambundo to Dodoma Jiji, Omondi and keeper Peter Odhiambo to Wazito FC – Gor Mahia have been actively involved in the current transfer window.

Some of the new signings at Gor Mahia include Andrew Malisero Numero from Malawi, Benson Omalla, midfielder Sydney Ochieng, goalkeeper Samuel Njau, and defender Wesonga from , Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor, John Macharia, and John Ochieng from Sugar.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia are still set to lose more players with confirming they are in talks to sign Lawrence Juma, while defender Charles Momanyi is yet to renew his contract and is being linked with a move to .

Another player, Jackson Owusu, left to his native and is yet to confirm whether he will return ahead of the new season.

The Football Federation cancelled the 2019/20 season and went on to crown K'Ogalo as champions, giving them the right to represent the nation in the Caf .