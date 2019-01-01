Judith Nyangi declares interest to unseat Sally Bollo as Gor Mahia treasurer

The latest pronouncement is set to further escalate the already bad relationship between Nyangi and Bollo

Judith Nyangi has declared her interest in the position of the treasurer during the forthcoming elections.

Nyangi says she will be challenging incumbent Saly Bollo, should she decide to defend her seat.

Article continues below

“I support the draft amended constitution fully. I declare to be treasurer of Gor Mahia in the next elections.”

Nyangi, who currently is the Organizing Secretary, has been on the forefront in challenging the club's usage of funds especially from gate collections.

Gor Mahia is in the process of changing their constitution in line with the Sports Act and the new document has provisions for only four officials-Chairman, Vice Chairman, Treasurer, and Secretary.