Jude Bellingham explains why he joined Real Madrid in €103m transfer & sets target for debut season at Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham has explained why he is embracing a €103 million (£89m/$112m) price tag at Real Madrid, with targets set for his debut campaign.

England star has left Dortmund

Big-money move to Spain

Looking to land major silverware

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old midfielder has completed a big-money move to Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund, with a new challenge being taken on after three years in Germany. Bellingham is aware that all eyes will be on him when donning a famous white shirt in the Spanish capital, but he claims to be revelling in the pressure being placed on his young shoulders.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bellingham told Sky Sports when asked if he feels any kind of pressure: “Not really. I think it follows you everywhere. People are saying to me that there is pressure on the move and stuff like that. Wherever I was going to take my next step there was going to be pressure, so it’s one of those things now that I get to enjoy because I’m under it so much. It’s all about finding ways of coping and I’m having a great time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham is already setting lofty targets for his first season in Madrid, with the England international eager to get his hands on major silverware. He added on his goals with the Blancos: “Just to try and win. That’s why the club have signed me, that’s why I’m there. That’s why I have joined the biggest club in the world, to try and keep adding to the history and win trophies. I’m buzzing. It’s a move that is a dream move for me. I’m there now. I feel like I’ve done all the talking, now it’s about getting ready and starting playing. I’m just so happy to be at the club.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Real Madrid

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham has signed a six-year contract at Real, taking him through to 2029, and will be competing for regular game time in 2023-24 with the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.