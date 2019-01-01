Joseph Okumu: Elfsborg officially unveil Kenyan defender from Real Monarch

The former Chemelil Sugar defender has joined his first club in Europe after completing the move on Wednesday

Swedish top-tier side IF Elfsborg have confirmed the signing of Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu.

The youngster has been unveiled after completing his move from Real Monarchs.

IF Elfsborg have not announced the length of the contract yet. They confirmed the signing through a video on their Facebook page.

Okumu has played for U20 and U23. He was a regular in Sebastien Migne's (Afcon) squad in .

His role became important after Brian Mandela got injured during a pre-season training camp in .

Okumu joined Sugar after completing his high school education from Kakamega High School. He remained at the club for only six months before venturing outside the country where he joined of .

He left for the USA and joined AFC Ann Arbor in 2018 before leaving for his former club Real Monarchs.

IF Elfsborg are eighth in the 16-team league and have won three of their last five matches. Okumu could feature in the club's next match against Sirius on Saturday.