Josee Nahi on target as Gyeongju seal double over Incheon Red Angels

The Ivorian striker was on the scoresheet as her Korean side extended their winning run with a triumph over the champions on Monday

Cote d'Ivoire international Josee Nahi was on target in Gyeongju’s 3-2 triumph over Incheon Red Angels in Monday's South Korean WK-League encounter.

The 31-year-old striker continued her fine form in front of goal, having provided the opening goal in Gyeongju’s 2-0 triumph over Hwacheon KSPO three weeks ago.

With four goals so far this season, the Ivorian striker was keen to increase her tally, having been handed a starting role against Incheon who bowed 2-0 to them in their first leg meeting this term.

The visitors made a strong start to the contest as Park Ye-Eun broke the deadlock when she scored the opener in the 32nd minute.

Three minutes later, Nahi found herself in a good position to convert the second as the hosts doubled their lead against the champions.

Incheon, however bounced back in the first half and managed to pull one back through Elisa del Estal's strike on the brink of half time.

After the break, the holders kept alive their comeback hopes and levelled thanks for Estal's second of the match in the 74th minute.



Despite surrendering their two-goal lead, the hosts fought hard to claim the three points and finally gained the late crucial winner courtesy of Kim In-Jin's brilliant finish a minute from time.

Nahi, who has now scored five goals in 20 matches featured from the start to the end along with compatriot Ines Nehry for Gyeongju.

The victory keeps Gyeongju in second spot on the WK-League table after garnering 51 points from 20 games and cut the lead of leaders Hyundai Steel Red Angels WFC to one-point.

As it stands, a final-day home win over Suwon could see Gyeongju finish on top should Incheon fail to beat Hwacheon on Thursday.