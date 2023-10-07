Jose Mourinho wants Saudi move! Under-fire Roma boss confirms desire to join compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo in the Pro League

Jose Mourinho revealed that he is open to working in Saudi Arabia in the future.

Mourinho willing to work in Saudi Arabia

Did not put a time frame on his desired move

Insisted that he currently remains committed to Roma

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese manager had offers from the Gulf county in the summer to shift base to Asia. However, after guiding Roma to consecutive European finals he chose to remain in the capital club and honour his contract which runs until 2024.

Mourinho joined the board of directors of Mahd Academy, an institute which works to unearth emerging talents from the country in July and now admitted that he harbours a desire to manage a club in the middle east.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don’t know when, but I am pretty sure of it. Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there," he said in an interview with MBC Egypt TV channel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho believes that the exodus of players from Europe following Cristiano Ronaldo's move in December 2022, has changed the narrative about the footballing landscape of the country.

"Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing.

"Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Despite admitting his desire to move to Saudi, Mourinho's short-term focus remains on Roma.

"I am committed to my work with Roma and I want to give everything to the club until the last day," he insisted.

The club have had a frustrating start to the season as they find themselves in the 13th spot with just eight points from seven matches. They will return to Serie A action against Cagliari on Sunday with the hope of getting the three points after a convincing 4-0 victory over Servette in the Europa League.