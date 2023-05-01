It has been revealed that Jose Mourinho rejected an approach to discuss a possible return to Chelsea in favour of staying with Roma in Serie A.

Chelsea searching for new manager

Made approach for Mourinho

Roma boss not interested in moving

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's hunt for a new manager led the Blues to approach Mourinho about the possibility of returning for a third spell at Stamford Bridge, according to the Corriere dello Sport. The Premier League side wanted to add him to their shortlist of candidates but were swiftly told that he had no interest in heading back to London and only wanted to stay in Serie A with Roma.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho is out of contract at Roma in 2024 and has already been linked with an exit. The former Chelsea boss has been rumoured to be wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazil national team this season and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea remain without a permanent manager and continue to struggle on the pitch. Caretaker boss Frank Lampard has overseen five straight defeats which has left the team in 12th position in the league table and out of the Champions League. Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the favourite to be named the club's next manager, but a final decision on his appointment is yet to be made.

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea have lost 11 of their 26 Premier League matches since Thomas Tuchel departed (W7 D8), as many as they lost in their 63 games under the German between January 2021 and September 2022 (W35 D17 L11).

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are back in action on Tuesday against Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League.